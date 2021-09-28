BLOUNTVILLE – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of another in its ranks.
Detective Sergeant Josh Stewart died Monday evening due to complications of COVID-19, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Stewart leaves behind a wife and two children.
“Our hearts are broken as we are faced with the loss of another one of our own,” the release states.
Stewart joined the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in 2008 as a corrections officer. He later moved to the Patrol Division and eventually the Criminal Investigations Division. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in CID in September 2020.
“Stewart was a friend to many here at the SCSO. He was known for being loyal and dependable, with a sense of humor that kept us laughing,” the release states. “When responding to calls, he was often able to de-escalate a tense situation simply by his calm presence and ability to put people at ease. The impact of this loss cannot be measured.”
This is the second member of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to die of COVID within the past two months. Deputy Roger Mitchell passed away due to COVID-19 complications on Aug. 24. According to a release from the SCSO, Mitchell contracted COVID-19 during the course of his duties as a corrections officer assigned to the transportation division.