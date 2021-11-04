KINGSPORT — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and WCQR have kicked off the fundraising campaign for Project Thanksgiving.
Now in its 13th year, Project Thanksgiving provides a meal for families and individuals throughout the eight-county region who may not otherwise have a Thanksgiving meal on their table.
This year’s goal is to provide 6,200 Thanksgiving meal boxes to neighbors in need in Northeast Tennessee.
On Thursday, WCQR will hold a radiothon from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., during which listeners can support Second Harvest. Listeners will be able to call the station at 888-477-5676 to donate, or they can visit projectthanksgiving.org or netfoodbank.org to give online. A $25 donation will buy one Thanksgiving meal.
“We are excited to partner with WCQR again this year to help our neighbors get a nice family meal for Thanksgiving,” said Rhonda Chafin, Second Harvest’s executive director. “There will be many families who will need assistance to provide a nutritious meal for their family’s Thanksgiving. A $25 donation can provide nutrition and hope to these families in need.”
“Partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank is something we look forward to each year,” said Adam McCain, WCQR general manager. “Helping, loving, and serving our community is at the core of 88.3 WCQR. This year it will be even more important for our community to come together to provide Thanksgiving meals for those who need it most.”
To learn more about Project Thanksgiving or Second Harvest, contact Community Relations Manager Kelsi Faulk at communityrelations@netfoodbank.org or call 423-202-0750.