KINGSPORT — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee has seen a 30% increase in the number of people it serves. During this challenging time, more than 100,000 people in our region sought food assistance, with the food bank distributing 5.7 million pounds of food.
All the more reason why the nonprofit organization believes September is an important month to remember.
Second Harvest held a press conference on Monday morning to declare September as Hunger Action Month. Representatives from Sullivan County, Kingsport Bristol and Johnson City were on hand for Monday’s event, declaring their support for Second Harvest.
Hunger Action Month is a nationwide initiative aimed to bring attention to food insecurity in our communities and to engage the public in action — including hosting virtual food drives, donating to the food bank and sharing social media posts.
“When you think of a tractor-trailer load of food being 40,000 pounds and 1.2 pounds per meal ... that’s an incredible amount of meals we’re providing to the area,” Chafin said.
HUNGER ACTION MONTH
Hunger Action Month is a nationwide campaign designed to bring attention to the reality of food insecurity in the United States and in Northeast Tennessee. It’s meant to mobilize the public to take action and illustrate ways folks can get involved, Chafin said.
“Due to the pandemic, we have seen tremendous numbers of individuals coming and receiving food from Second Harvest, through our distributions with our community agencies,” Chafin said. “People are hurting and these are really uncertain times. Many people I talk to who are receiving food, this is the first time they’ve ever sought assistance to provide for their families.”
Ninety-seven percent of Second Harvest’s agency partners — church pantries and soup kitchens — have been in operation during the pandemic, about 140 in the region. However, during this same time, half of Second Harvest’s non-essential workforce has been working off site. Plus, the nonprofit has not allowed volunteers to come into the facility, again due to COVID-19.
Bottom line, that 5.7 million pounds of food distributed ... it was done with only Second Harvest staff and its community partners.
“It’s been incredible support from the community to be able to do this,” Chafin said. “We project 54 million people in America will face hunger this year in the wake of the pandemic. The need for support of our community is needed now more than ever.”
ABOUT SECOND HARVEST
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee has led the effort to end hunger in Northeast Tennessee since 1986 and is the only food bank serving the eight-county region incorporating Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.
Its mission is to feed the hungry in Northeast Tennessee by securing and distributing food and engaging our community in the fight to end hunger through regional partnerships, programs and education.
In addition to serving partner agencies, Second Harvest administers programs that directly benefit individuals and families at risk for hunger.
Visit the Food Bank’s website www.netfoodbank.org for more information or call (423) 279-0430.