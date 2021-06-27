ROGERSVILLE — Search operations for 5-year-old Summer Wells are scaling back, officials said on Sunday, with search efforts continuing on a more specialized basis as needed.
Summer was reported missing from her parents’ Beech Creek home on June 15. Since then, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has utilized 120 agencies from six southern states in the search for Summer.
There have been 1,150 searchers on the ground who have logged 13,800 hours, searching just over 4.6 square miles of land, some of it rugged, mountainous terrain, said Timothy Coup, the incident commander of search operations.
The search for Summer entered its 12th day on Sunday.
“At this time, we are scaling back search operations. Search efforts will continue on a more specialized team basis as needed and directed from local, state and federal agencies,” Coup said in a Sunday evening media release. “Just because we may not be seen as such a large presence in and throughout the area, rest assured that we have not quit and won’t quit until we find Summer Wells.”
Summer stands 3 feet tall, weighs approximately 40 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing gray pants and a pink shirt and might have been barefoot.
The TBI has received nearly 500 tips in the search for Summer.
The rugged mountainous terrain continues to cause problems for searchers, Coup said, which slows down operations while leaving the crews exhausted both physically and mentally.
“Rest assured, while encountering these conditions, we are still searching with an aggressive approach with extreme attention to detail,” Coup said.
The TBI is still using local and regional resources, but has also called upon resources from Middle and West Tennessee to “bring a fresh set of eyes and rested bodies,” Coup said.
The TBI is also looking for the driver of a red Toyota pickup truck seen in the area of Beech Creek Road and Ben Hill Road on June 14-15. This person is not a suspect, but a possible witness, the TBI said on Saturday.
If you have seen Summer or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3466).