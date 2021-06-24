GATE CITY — The Scott County Economic Development Authority is looking to make the jewel of Scott County a little safer.
Barge Design and Appalachian Conservation Corps are both working on a trail design to improve the safety of the Devil’s Fork Loop Trail which leads to the ever-popular natural pool, the Devil’s Bathtub.
As troves of hikers continue to head down the mountainous Virginia trail, safety has been an ongoing concern for officials. A top concern is signage that isn’t always easily seen located throughout the trail.
“(The trail) is not marked really well,” said John Kilgore, Scott County EDA executive director. “We want to make sure it’s marked and everyone knows where to go. We’ve had people lost. They’ll go out there at 4 o’clock in the evening thinking they can get out by dark, and it takes longer than that.”
Another concern, Kilgore said, is the amount of times hikers cross Stony Creek to get to the destination.
“I’m not sure if they’re going to eliminate some of those,” Kilgore said, “but (the trail) is going to be safer for the public.”
The project will cost $208,000 on the 139 acre site, which includes the trail itself and surrounding areas.
Scott County saw phase one of the improvement project last year. That included a parking area, a kiosk with tourist information and a public restroom.
Safety is the main goal for phase two, but additional parking or primitive campsites could have a future at the trail. But Kilgore stressed the Scott County EDA also wants to promote business when considering areas surrounding the trail.
“There may be a phase three, provided we can find some funding,” Kilgore said. “Then we can look at that picnic area. We don't want to compete with (private business). If someone wants to do that privately, we want to promote that.”
The Devil’s Bathtub is 7.2 mile, roundtrip, hike. Optimal times to visit the trail, according to Virginia’s state website, are during low water conditions and on weekdays (due to the site’s popularity). For more information on the site, go to https://www.explorescottcountyva.org/a-view-from-the-clinch/devils-bathtub-now-known-around-the-world/.