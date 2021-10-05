SEVIERVILLE — Climbing seven spots up the individual leaderboard, Science Hill’s Matthew Hogan shot a 1-under-par 71 in Tuesday’s second round of the Class AA state golf tournament.
Tied for 19th after opening-round play at Sevier-ville Golf Club, Hogan finished the two-day event with a 1-over 145 — good enough for a share of 12th place. He drained four birdies on Tuesday, the last coming on the par-5 10th hole.
As a team, the Hilltoppers wound up in a fifth-place tie. They and Cookeville each closed with a 27-over 603, 12 strokes behind champion Brentwood.
After shooting a 305 on Monday, Science Hill was seven shots better (298) on day two. John Cheek (152) shot a second-round 75 with McKibben Teal (152) and Arnav Madhok (154) both turning in a 76.
Jonathan Hambrick’s 79 didn’t count toward the team total, but equated to a six-stroke improvement from round one.
In 34th place at the start of the second round, Volunteer’s Jon Wes Lovelace went out and produced an even-par 72 (2 birdies, 14 pars) to play his way into a tie for 20th. He finished with a 4-over 148.
Part of an eighth-place logjam at the end of his opening round, Caleb Tipton of Elizabethton would finish in a tie for 26th with a 5-over 149 (72-77).
Macon County’s Maddox Crowder (9-under 135) edged Knox West player Carson Kammon by a shot for the individual crown.
On the girls’ side, Tennessee High’s Madeline Simcox (4-over 144) wound up sharing fourth place with Autumn Spencer of Clarksville. Simcox was tied for sixth entering the second round, in which she shot a 1-over 71 highlighted by four birdies.
Coming off a first-round 88 that left her in a deadlock for 31st place, Dobyns-Bennett’s McKenzie Hauk (24-over 164) snapped back with a 76 to claim a tie for 23rd. She recorded 12 pars and a birdie on Tuesday.
Sophia Dipaolo of Franklin posted back-to-back 68s to take the title at 4-under. Sharing the runner-up spot, Cleveland’s Hannah Nall and Station Camp’s Lynn Limi were four strokes back.