Haze-shrouded, the Great Smoky Mountains dominate the horizon of Eastern Tennessee and Western North Carolina. A portion of those mountains have been set off in a reservation known as the Great Smoky National Park.
The park runs east and west for about fifty-four miles, covering around 445,000 acres. More than 200,000 acres of this reservation are in virgin forests including the finest and largest bark-wood trees in this country and the largest virgin forest of red spruce.
Mount Le Conte is the best known peak in the Smokies and rises in austere majestic at the entrance to the national park. With an elevation of 6,593 foot, it is the second highest peak from the base to summit east of the Mississippi River.
`The Smokies are among the oldest mountains existing, both in substance and contour. Unlike most mountains, whose rocky summits are bare of vegetation, all the highest peaks of those southern mountains are covered with dense forests. Others are carpeted with hardwood, trees, shrubs or grass.
On account of this rich vegetation, numerous rivulets and streams tumble down steep, narrow valleys causing frequent waterfalls and cascades. Among those are the celebrated Rainbow Falls and Ramsey Cascades. In fact, no matter where one goes in the Great Smokies one is never beyond the murmur of streams, the splash of cascades or the roar of falls as the mountain waters flow toward the Tennessee River and thence to the Ohio, the Mississippi, and on the Gulf of Mexico.
The “Scenic Circle” comprises another area of the Southern Mountains rich in scenic beauty. Thus western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee, a road has been mapped out which covers about two hundred miles of the most beautiful mountain scenery in America.
Roan Mountain, 6,313, feet above sea level boasts the world's largest purple rhododendron gardens.
Best known of the mountains within this area is Mt. Mitchell, which is 6,711 feet above sea level. This mountain peak is known as the highest mountain east of the Rockies, and seen, as it often is, with the clouds just receding from its summit, it presents a veritable fairyland of delight.