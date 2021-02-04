BLOUNTVILLE — Plans for a new access road to Sullivan County’s under-construction West Ridge High School are at a dead end (pun intended) at least for the time being.
The more than $65 million school will not get an access road off Jericho Drive next to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, the county commission decided in a called meeting held virtually on Tuesday night.
The new school, near Exit 63 of Interstate 81, is off Lynn Road, a curvy, two-lane route with multiple inclines. The road is partly in Kingsport and partly in Sullivan County.
The county plan moving forward is to widen the county portion of that road to allow two buses to pass, which would require a 24-foot-wide paved surface.
“The elevations are a serious problem. We live in the hills here and drive on them,” Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said by phone on Wednesday afternoon.
“(County Commissioner) Dwight King (of Piney Flats) basically assured us it was going to be a safe road for students,” Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones of Indian Springs said.
WHY THE CONTINUED SCHOOL BOARD-COMMISSION FRICTION?
The vote is the latest in a series of disagreements between the 24-member commission and the seven-member school board concerning West Ridge and the new Sullivan East Middle School, which opened more than a year ago.
Asked about the discord between the two bodies, Jones by phone said the board had done all it could do to get a new access road before West Ridge opens in August with an estimated 1,900 to 2,000 students.
“I look forward to working with Randall as we go forward,” Venable said, adding that he hopes an access road is constructed in the future. “I have an opinion on that (access road) but I don’t have a vote on that.”
Some commissioners, including Angie Stanley of Colonial Heights, have repeatedly said the school system should have had a road plan in place before choosing the West Ridge site. However, Director of Schools David Cox and other school officials have pointed out that when Sullivan South High opened in 1980, Moreland Drive was a two-lane road. It later was improved to four lanes.
WHAT’S NEXT?
Now that the commission has turned down the latest plan for a new access road to West Ridge, Jones of Indian Springs said the board will focus its attention on finishing the school, getting artificial athletic field turf installed and increasing teacher pay.
“I think we are ‘at a dead end,’ ” Jones said on Wednesday, verbally designating the quote marks.
“We’re out of it now. I guess we’ll leave it at the plans of the Highway Department. We’ve tried every option we know.”
The plan was for the school system to buy eight acres and possibly bargain with the Jericho Shriners Temple to get land for a road linking the current Jericho Drive to the entrance of West Ridge. The total cost would have been up to $6 million if spread over bonds for 10 to 15 years, although the actual cost without interest was less than $5 million.
The plan also included purchasing an option the Jericho Partners LLC, including former Highway Commissioner Jim Belgeri, has to buy the eight acres. That option expires April 15. That part of the proposal was $286,800 from unrestricted fund balance or reserves. Of that amount, $26,000 would buy the purchase option from Jericho Partners LLC and $260,000 would exercise the option.
“I think it (the eight acres) will be more expensive next time around,” Jones said. “We’ve done all we can do.”
WHAT WERE VOTE/ROAD PROJECT DETAILS?
In the vote of 2-15 with one abstaining and six absent, the only commissioners who voted for the road resolution were sponsors Sam Jones of Colonial Heights and Randy Morrell of Holston Valley. Commissioner Judy Blalock of Kingsport was marked absent but said technical problems kept her out of the meeting and that she wanted to vote no.
County officials had asked the school board to approve the resolution, different from an initial “public-private partnership” in which Jericho Partners bought or traded for the land, built the road and then sold it and the eight acres to the county and/or school system. County Attorney Dan Street, however, deemed that proposal illegal.
Jones said judging from commissioners’ comments, the majority think widening Lynn Road to 24 feet, wide enough for two buses to pass, would make the road safe for buses, student-driven vehicles and faculty- and staff-driven vehicles at the new school.
“It was well lobbied,” Venable said of the vote.