ERWIN — The Unicoi County School Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to allow Director of Schools John English to make the call on when and how students will return to their classrooms.
School Board Chairman Tyler Engle made the motion to hand the director the ball on how the school system will navigate the students’ return, saying English “has gone above and beyond to make sure we stay within CDC guidelines.”
Board member Glenn Fisher seconded the motion, saying “I have full confidence in his ability to make the decision based on information he receives daily and hourly.”
English responded to the board’s vote of confidence by sharing his thoughts on the current COVID-19 data and what the 2020-21 school year may look like moving forward from this week’s online start of the new school year.
The Current Plan
On Aug. 6, the board approved English’s plan to have teachers across the system spend the week of Aug. 10-14 training for online instruction and for students to return to their buildings in staggered groups the following week to meet their teachers and pick up iPads or Chromebooks needed to begin online classes on Monday, Aug. 24.
The plan also calls for English to announce on Sept, 2 whether it will be possible for students to safely return to school for in-person classes and if so, when and how that will be accomplished at that time.
Moving Forward
On Thursday, English told the board, regardless of what happens after Sept. 2, families who want their children to continue in online classes only will have that option throughout the entire school year.
Looking at the local pandemic data, he said, “Right now, I like how we are trending in our community and our county. By Sept. 2, it could look better or it could look worse.
“We still have positive tests,” English said. “We can’t wait until positive tests go away or we will never get back to school.
“I like how we’ve been the past few days and if that continues I’d like to get kids back in school as soon as we can.
“It’s going to be based on the numbers, not only for the kids’ physical health but for their academic, social and emotional health.
“We’re not making anyone go back (to class) in person. They can stay virtual for the rest of the school year if they want. But there is an appetite for kids to go back.
“The hope is to have some type of physical return.
“What does that look like? A hybrid (of physical and virtual learning), a rotation of 50 percent in school on some days and the other 50 percent in school on other days. Those are the possibilities we will be considering. But my goal is to get kids back in school after Labor Day.”