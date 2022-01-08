KNOXILLE — For the past 37 years, a televised academic competition by Public Television of East Tennessee has put some of the area’s best and brightest students on screen, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year will be no different.
However, the region’s newest high school will be making its first appearance in the competition during the first week.
The East Tennessee PBS Scholars’ Bowl, an academic tournament featuring 47 teams from high schools in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky, returns for its 38th season on Monday, Jan. 10. The championship show is Monday, March 14.
Episodes air weekdays at 5:30 p.m. eastern time through March 14 on WETP and WKOP, available over the air and later online at easttennesseepbs.org/.
WEST RIDGE APPERANCE WILL AIR THIS WEEK
The first Tri-Cities team to play in the tournament is West Ridge, which will face off Wednesday, Jan. 12 with Somerset (Kentucky) High School.
“While I don’t want to reveal the outcome of the games before they are broadcast, I can strongly hint that your readers would be especially interested in following the tournament paths of the teams from Dobyns-Bennett, Cherokee and Science Hill” high schools, host Frank Murphy said in a news release.
Executive Producer Ernie Roberts said Science Hill has three teams this season, while D-B and West Ridge each have two teams.
“It’s probably more likely like a basketball situation,” Roberts said of the format much like March Madness. “You’re one and done.”
On Jan. 20, Maryville plays Science Hill, while Alcoa plays Chucky Doak Jan. 25 and D-B plays West Ridge Jan. 27.
Jan. 31, Maryville plays Science Hill, while on Feb. 2 Anderson County play Cherokee and on Feb. 7 Knox Central plays Unicoi County. Feb. 11, Jefferson County plays Unaka; Feb. 16, D-B plays Temple Baptist Academy and; Feb. 17 D-B plays Somerset.
COVID PROTOCOLS OBSERVED
During the Knoxville recording of the 2022 season in October and November of 2021, the students and ETPBS staff followed the same COVID protocols that proved successful during the 2021 season filmed in the spring of 2021 instead of the fall of 2020.
Murphy, the host of Season 38 of East Tennessee PBS Scholars’ Bowl, returns for his sixth season on the show. Murphy is an experienced broadcaster, podcaster and improviser in the Knoxville area. Also returning for a sixth year is Roberts.
Public, private, parochial and home schools participate in the Scholars’ Bowl. Tennessee counties represented in the 2022 tournament are Anderson, Blount, Carter, Claiborne, Greene, Hawkins, Jefferson, Knox, McMinn, Monroe, Roane, Scott, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington.
In addition, Bell and Pulaski counties in Kentucky have schools in the 2022 contest.
HOW DOES CONTEST WORK?
Teams of four students answer questions in the categories of Literature, Language, Science, Art, Math, Geography, Music, Sports, History, Religion and other subjects.
Each game is a single-elimination match. Winning teams advance to rounds of 32, 16, 8, and 4 before the final two teams compete for the Frank Miller Memorial Trophy and a $1,000 cash stipend in the championship game.
Recent East Tennessee PBS Scholars’ Bowl champions include Hardin Valley Academy in 2021, Cedar Springs Homeschool in 2020 and 2019, and Webb School of Knoxville in 2018.
After the opening round of games is completed, the “Threshold of 32” games begin airing Jan. 31.
The “Smart 16” games begin airing Feb. 22, while the “Educated 8” games begin airing on March 4.
The “Philosophical 4” begin airing on March 10, with the championship game to air on March 14.