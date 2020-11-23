I admit it: I like rollercoasters. Riding a ‘coaster, my preferred seat location is “Two-One,” as in “Second car from the front, first seat.” In one go, I get my “coaster-junkie” adrenaline fix plus a great view of the twists, turns and drops that the track has in store, giving me plenty of time to get ready for what’s next.
Currently, new openings of restaurants are the nearest thing north Johnson City has to experiencing a ride on a rollercoaster. In addition to the national and regional chain restaurants, JC’s “North End” continues to attract young, gifted culinary specialists, each one eager to grab some “air-time” in the hottest and most competitive business location in the Appalachian Highlands.
Samurai is the most recent occupant of Suite No. 2 at 112 Sunset Drive, next door to Kroger supermarket. Samurai’s kitchen and wait staff give every indication that they want to grab a whole lot of the competition’s “air-time” and customers for themselves.
Samurai’s location has seen several restaurant tenants, each offering a décor and a menu that is nominally Asian in outlook. Samurai’s menu is definitively Japanese.
Once through the front door, past the lobby and its well-stocked bar, you enter a teppan-service dining area. Samurai’s sit-down, table-and-chair dining area is next. Further back is their extensive sushi bar. Restaurant access to restrooms is centrally located.
Appetizer: California roll sushi
Our server Bahrainy was kind enough to suggest that our lunch would benefit from an appetizer. Though my dining partner wasn’t interested, I was, choosing an 8-piece California Roll ($7) to munch on. Known as a “Cali roll,” this maki-style sushi roll contains finely julienned carrot, cucumber and sliced avocado, and either cooked shrimp or surimi, this last being a crabmeat substitute made from diced and formed Pollock fish. These ingredients are wrapped in sheets of moistened nori (seaweed paper), then rolled in sushi-grade sticky rice before being dusted in toasted white and black sesame seeds, sectioned, plated and served. Each bite-sized, savory piece a superb, finely crafted jewel, delicately posed on the tips of my ebony hashi (chopsticks).
Lunch-sized chicken teriyaki
My dining partner, not being a fan of all things sushi, opted for a lunch-sized portion of chicken teriyaki, stir-fried with Asian vegetables ($8.75). Samurai takes sliced pieces of white meat breast and thigh chicken and has them stir-fried together with a selection of coarsely chopped Asian vegetables; broccoli florets, onions, zucchini, sliced mushrooms and carrots, together with a savory teriyaki sauce. Before her lunch entrée was presented at the table, my dining partner opened her mid-day meal with a bowl of Samurai’s excellent sipping soup, a nicely seasoned and clarified chicken broth. Her entrée arrived momentarily, sided with a bowl of fried rice and a mini-ramekin of shrimp sauce. My dining partner began by emptying the bowl of fried rice onto the chicken teriyaki, pouring on the shrimp sauce and giving the mix a good, thorough stir before taking her first forkful. Her going “M-m-m-mh” together with a slow smile told me lunch was a hit as far as my dining partner was concerned.
Lunch-sized fried tofu teriyaki bento box
I got an approving nod from Bahrainy by ordering a lunch-portioned bento box with some delicate pan-fried tofu teriyaki as its centerpiece ($9.50). The side orders in my single-level jubako (lunch box) started with bento-sized California maki roll, (four pieces this time), a deep fried veggie-filled spring roll together with some sweet-hot chili sauce for dipping, a crisp and cold garden salad with ginger dressing and a bowl of Samurai’s fragrant, egg-filled fried rice. Samurai’s kitchen carefully pan-fried cubes of my tofu until firm, and then quickly stir-fried with some broccoli, carrot, onion and mushroom bits before having the result plated as the starring role in my bento box lunch. Taken as a whole, from salad to tofu, I had a light, yet filling lunch, low in calories and delicious through and through.
The bottom line
Samurai is on its way to becoming a popular place to eat in north Johnson City, especially for lunch. The décor is relaxing and comfortable; the service exemplary, the kitchen is both flexible and tolerant to changes in menu offerings, and the food they serve is downright scrumptious.
If you’re worn out from riding your daily rollercoaster, why not stop by, give Samurai a try and enjoy some “air-time” of your own.