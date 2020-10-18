Launched in June, Jamie Ferrell’s Supporting Acceptance For Everyone, or SAFE, Space Project has taken off.
Since she announced the project on June 1, the first day of Pride Month, around 60 businesses have signed the pledge upholding core principles of diversity, equity and inclusion. Businesses that sign the pledge receive a storefront decal and a digital marketing toolkit to let the public know they are a SAFE Space.
“It’s going great, Ferrell said. “We definitely have had a lot of buy-in since (June). People are excited within the community — you know, it’s an easy way for us to find common ground, and it’s a tangible way to be able to support local businesses and also make informed choices as consumers.” Recently, Ferrell said Citi Commerce Solutions in Gray and Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin signed the pledge.
“People in the community and business owners are really seeing it as a win-win,” Ferrell said.
Ferrell said she’s been “pleasantly surprised” at the reception she’s gotten, but said they worked to frame the pledge in a way that’s “apolitical and non-polarizing so that we can meet on this common ground of just being kind to other people — being welcoming and being inclusive.” Ferrell said a big factor in the pledge’s success thus far was a partnership with the Junior League of Johnson City — a partnership that essentially began by chance.
Brittany Butler, a past president of the JLJC, said she stumbled across the initial article in the Press about Ferrell’s initiative, and emailed her about getting involved. Butler said that at the time, the JLJC was starting a diversity, equity and inclusion task force and was looking for community partners that had a similar vision or mission.
The SAFE Space Project, Butler said, was a perfect fit.
“At the end of the day, I think it’s an issue of awareness,” Butler said of making people feel welcomed. “I’m glad that so many places are willing (to put a decal up) — I think says a lot. This is something that needs to be proclaimed and something that needs to be shown visibly in terms of acceptance and inclusion.
“I’m so glad that places are willing to put that physical representation out there,” Butler continued. “Even though it might be something that they’ve accepted all along, I think it builds awareness in people who might not be as aware that people don’t feel welcome.”
Katelyn Yarbrough, who co-owns the Historic Eureka Inn in Jonesborough with her husband, had her business nominated to sign the pledge, and got more involved by helping to distribute some of the window decals with the JLJC. Now Yarbrough is trying to get other businesses that weren’t aware of the project to sign the pledge.
“I know for fact that there are (other) safe spaces and they want to be involved as well,” Yarbrough said. “It’s growing, and I’m really excited about that.”
Yarbrough said there’s places where she won’t go because she doesn’t feel welcomed, and said she’s “always been curious of different avenues to let people know that we are a place they can rest easy and know that they’ll be taken care of and that they’re genuinely welcome.”
“Walking into a space that has the decal or just has any sort of support for equality — it means a lot,” Yarbrough said. “It’s relieving. You can kind of let your guard down a little bit and not be hyper-vigilant, you don’t have to worry if someone’s got your back if something silly does happen or something controversial.”
You can learn more about the SAFE Space Project at www.thesafespaceproject.com, or nominate a business by going to www.thesafespaceproject.com/nominations.
“It’s just been a really incredible feeling to know that so many people in this area are working towards making it more inclusive, making it more welcoming, and trying to show outsiders what our Appalachian values are,” Ferrell said.