BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge’s baseball team seized the lead late and pulled out a 9-6 win in Saturday’s interstate matchup with Kentucky’s Letcher County Central.
The Wolves trailed 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Carter Gibson hit a two-run go-ahead double with two strikes against him.
Will Harris got the offense started for the Wolves with a triple in the first that plated the game’s first run.
Jack Sarginger started on the bump for the Wolves, surrendering three hits and three runs over 1 1/3 innings.
Wade Witcher and Carter Osborne came out of the bullpen and helped to close it out. Witcher recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Sarginger, Witcher, and Osborne all had good days at the dish as well, highlighted by Sarginger going 3-for-4.
Volunteer 10 Happy Valley 1
CHURCH HILL — Volunteer had no trouble on offense, starting off the first inning in style as Connor Haynes tripled to score the game’s first run.
Gavin Hickernell toed the rubber for the Falcons, emerging victorious while allowing one hit and no runs over four innings and striking out six.
Ty Johnson started the game for the Warriors, lasting two innings, allowing eight runs on four hits.
The Falcons rapped out nine hits, led by Brycen Feagins, Zach Justice, and Isaiah Bowery all with two hits. Feagins also snatched three stolen bases as part of nine total on the day.
Providence 10, Crockett 7 Providence 12, Crockett 2
JOHNSON CITY — In the first game, the Knights pulled away with four runs in the fourth inning. Rinaldo Matti had an RBI single and Tyner Simpson hit a three-run home run to cap off the big frame.
Braedan Nix led things off on the pitcher’s mound for the Pioneers, lasting three innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits and striking out two.
Simpson went 3-for-4 to lead Providence while Nix, AJ Ford, Ronnie Hall and Connor Hendrix each had two hits for the Pioneers.
In the second game, Providence scored four runs in the fifth and never looked back.
Aidan Sproles had a solid outing on the hill for the Knights, as the righty allowed two hits and no runs over four innings while striking out four. Caleb Cross went 2-for-4 to lead Providence.
Easley 10, Elizabethton 5
ELIZABETHTON — The Cyclones fell behind early and couldn’t catch up as Easley scored on several Elizabethton mistakes in the second inning.
Three errors cost the Cyclones in the frame as Easley scored seven runs.
Jonah Hubbard took the loss for the Cyclones, going 2 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and 10 runs. Jack Farris, Peyton Johnson, Kaleb Hambrick and Bryson Rowland each collected two hits to lead Elizabethton.
SOFTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 2 White County 0
CORRYTON — Sophie Dean was strong in the circle for the Tribe, earning the win allowing two hits and no runs over six innings while striking out seven.
Julianne Tipton went 2-for-3 for Dobyns-Bennett.
Gordonsville 6 Science Hill 1
CORRYTON — Things started to slip away early for Science Hill as Gordonsville scored early and often at the Gibbs tournament. The Tigerettes scored three runs in the third inning.
Callie Dillard got the win for Gordonsville, lasting five innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out two.
Malia Maroukas, Tatyanna Beatty, Lora Wilgus, and Ally Presnell each managed one hit for Science Hill.
Elizabethton 11, Union 0
ELIZABETHTON — Lilly McDuffie threw a complete game shutout en route to a run-rule interstate win.
Lela Byrd led Elizabethton with four RBIs and going 3-for-3, highlighted by a two-run home run in the second.
The Lady Cyclones scored seven runs in the second inning, led by the big bats of Maely Ingram, Emma O’Quinn, Ember Jensen and Cheyenne Poiroux, each driving in runs in the frame.
SOCCER
Providence Academy 2 West Ridge 0
JOHNSON CITY — John Ingram and Ian Meade each had a goal for the Knights while Jacoby Puhr had an assist. Andrew Cunningham recorded the shutout.