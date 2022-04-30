Theresa Bryant, president elect of the Johnson City Morning Rotary Club, attended the Rotary District 7570 President-Elect Training this month in Roanoke, Virginia.
Incoming presidents from all the clubs in this district met together to hear presentations on membership, leadership, grants, and Rotary goals and priorities for the upcoming year which begins July 1.
Rotary International is a humanitarian service organization which brings together business and professional leaders in order to provide community service, promote integrity and advance goodwill, peace and understanding in the world.
The Johnson City Morning Rotary Club meets on Thursdays at 7:15 a.m. at the Food City on State of Franklin in Johnson City.
Contributed to the Press