U.S. Rep. Phil Roe is urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer for swift consideration of and action on legislation to prevent veteran suicide.
One of the bill’s provisions is named after Kingsport’s Parker Fox, an Army sergeant who tragically lost his life to suicide earlier this summer.
The legislation is called the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act of 2019.
Roe, R-1st, is the ranking Republican member on the House Committee on Veterans Affairs.
“Today, I join my friends in the Senate, in (the) VA, and in the veteran service organization community in calling on the House to pass S. 785 when we reconvene this week and send it to the president’s desk to be signed into law without delay,” Roe said of the legislation.
“We have been talking all Congress about how suicide prevention is our first priority. Now is the time to prove that it really is. This bill alone won’t end the tragedy of veteran suicide, but it is an undoubtedly important next step that will save lives. We should take it without hesitation and then we should get back to work,” the congressman said.
The bill, Roe noted, would create a stronger system of support for veterans at risk of suicide within the Department of Veterans Affairs and through communities of care across the country. It passed the Senate with unanimous support earlier this month.
Roe said 20 service members and veterans die by suicide every day.
If you or a veteran you know is in crisis, free, confidential support is available 24/7 by calling the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 and pressing 1, texting 838255, or visiting https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/.