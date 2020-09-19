KINGSPORT — A large, painted sign on the side of Rock Springs Road reads “Kingsport Strong.”
According to the family members who painted the sign, they simply wanted to do something to help raise people’s spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jim Combest said it was his wife Melinda’s idea to make the sign, which they did about two to three months ago with the help of their three children.
Motorists coming from Interstate 26 can see the sign on the left side of the road, just before the Edinburgh neighborhood.
“People wave and honk their horns when they drive by. Some even stop and take pictures,” Jim Combest said.
“She just wanted to do something positive during all this COVID-19.”