KINGSPORT – An unmarked vehicle belonging to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was burglarized earlier this week, with one of the items stolen being an AR-15 style rifle.
According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the vehicle was burglarized sometime overnight on Monday, while parked in the Sevier Terrace neighborhood. Assorted law enforcement equipment worth more than $2,000 was stolen from the vehicle, including a Stag Arms AR-15 style rifle.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (BATFE) is offering a $2,500 reward for the safe recovery of this weapon.
Anyone who knows where the rifle can be found, or who may have any information to help identify the culprit or otherwise assist with this investigation, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Tips may also be called into the BATFE Hotline at 888-ATF-TIPS.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city’s website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link: www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.