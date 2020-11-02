A political newcomer is challenging a veteran lawmaker in Tennessee’s District 4 Senate race.
Kingsport Democrat Amber Riddle is taking on incumbent Bristol Republican Jon Lundberg for the seat that covers all of Johnson and Sullivan counties and part of Carter County.
Riddle, a 30-year-old East Tennessee State University graduate who worked in the food service industry but left her job due to COVID-19, said she’s running because she doesn’t feel like she’s being represented by her local elected officials.
“Many other people feel that way in the working class as well,” she explained. “I’m running to give people a voice and make sure our small business owners are taken care of and our farmers are taken care of.”
Riddle supports Medicaid expansion, creating additional child care programs and opening up more competition for Ballad Health.
“Without (Medicaid expansion), we are facing losing a lot of our rural hospitals due to lack of funding,” Riddle said.
Lundberg, a 59-year-old public relations executive seeking a second term following five terms in the state House, said Tennessee’s stability is on the line.
“Not only financial stability, I think it’s going to be a year for education because we’ve got a lot of questions due to COVID. How do we help this year’s students with the gap they’ve had?” Lundberg said. “What has worked well? What has worked poorly?”
Lundberg pointed out he worked with the state to keep Domtar in Kingsport with its planned container board operation and to create a Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Mountain City.
“My concerns in general is what’s going to happen over the next six to eight months with the economy,” he said. “COVID has obviously had an impact, but I think we have done a great deal of advance preparation, and that’s why it hasn’t hurt us as badly as so many other states. I think I have represented the entire district well.”
Riddle has raised about $2,000, spent around $1,000 and has loaned her campaign almost $180, according to third quarter disclosures filed with the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance.
Lundberg, in contrast, raised more than $26,700 during the quarter, spent about $30,800 and had around $101,700 cash on hand. He also loaned his campaign $10,000.