May 28, 1934 – The Year of Our Lord 2020
Join us for a “Celebration of Life” at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, at Central Community Christian Church located at 137 Hopson Road in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Richard was born in East Chicago, Indiana, the oldest of three sons born to Charles and Bernice Kirkland. He was raised in Hammond, Indiana, and attended Minnesota Bible College where he earned a degree in Theology. Shortly after graduation he married Jacqueline “Jackie” (nee Dykstra) Kirkland and had 4 children: Daniel, Timothy, Deborah, and Rebecca.
Richard and Jackie ministered in Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and did mission work in Germany for 3 years. After returning to the USA, Richard continued his ministry in Tennessee while attending Milligan College, Emmanuel Christian Seminary, and the University of Tennessee at Martin where he earned Administrator's degree in Education.
Richard continued his ministry and his role of educator in Texas, Wisconsin, Nevada, and again in Tennessee. He then answered a calling to Florida where he was instrumental in the start-up of a K-12 Christian Academy as its first School Administrator.
Richard and Jackie moved, once again, to Tennessee and he accepted the role of minister at the Unicoi Christian Church. After he retired he continued his ministry by teaching Bible Study classes at TownView Senior Living Center in Johnson City, where he resided with his wife Jackie.
Richard has been preceded in death by Jackie, his wife of 63 years, his son Daniel Kirkland, his parents Charles and Bernice, and his brother Donald Kirkland. He will be survived by his three remaining children: Timothy Kirkland, Deborah (James) Hill, and Rebecca (James Franklin) Kirkland, his brother Jack Kirkland, his three grandchildren: Ian Kirkland, Erin Kirkland (Mark) Byrd, and Allison Kirkland Dove, and his six great-grandchildren: Ayden Kirkland, Haley, Abigail and Asher Byrd, and Madison and Charles Dove.
Richard has been a loving husband and father. “A finer Man of God you'll never know.” He will be greatly missed, but not forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Unicoi Christian Church, 417 Tennessee Street, Unicoi, Tennessee 37692.