NASHVILLE — During the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, state parks across the Volunteer State had an economic impact of $1.84 billion last year, while welcoming 34.7 million visits from folks both near and far.
That was one of the major findings in a report prepared for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The analysis of Tennessee State Parks for 2020 was conducted by Impact DataSource, a Texas-based economic consulting firm.
“This study details extraordinary accomplishments by our state parks,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our parks staff, and Tennesseans should be proud of the way the parks responded to public demand.
“The last year has been trying for Tennesseans, but we are confident the reliance on our state parks throughout this period bodes well for the coming year and beyond.”
FINDINGS FROM THE REPORT
According to the report, Tennessee State Parks reached historic highs in camping, recording four of the top 10 months ever, and set a pace for future success with $184 million in investments in capital projects throughout the year.
Those projects alone are expected to result in an economic impact of more than $400 million to the state, the report noted.
In total, the report found $1.7 billion in economic impact from operations and visitor spending; $126.7 million from capital projects; and $11.4 million from facilities and land management maintenance projects.
Other data of note:
• 14,514 total jobs supported by parks activity
• $110.3 million in state taxes reflected in parks activity, which is more than double the amount the state general fund contributes to state parks
• $22.1 million in local county taxes generated from parks activity
The figures show that Tennessee State Parks are not only a great way for Tennesseans to get outdoors but are a significant driver of a healthy Tennessee economy as well.
“Our state parks are a great source of pride for Tennesseans, and they have proven more important than ever during this challenging year,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “These important Tennessee treasures provide substantial economic activity in communities across our state, and we are grateful for the way they continue to prosper.”
OUR
LOCAL STATE PARK
If you want to visit one of ourTennessee’s many state parks, you don’t have to go any farther than Warriors Path in Colonial Heights.
Warriors Path boasts 950 acres of scenic greenspace, with 11 miles of hiking trails, 12 miles of mountain bike trails, and plenty of options for boating, camping and fishing.
The park is home to an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a nationally recognized golf course, several picnic pavilions, horse stables and a Boundless Playground where children of all physical and mental abilities can play together.
The park is one of the most popular recreational destinations in the region and is perfect for both early birds and night owls. It is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and there is no cost for admission.