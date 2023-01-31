featured Repair work to close section of Bart Green Drive CONTRIBUTED Johnson City Press Jan 31, 2023 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bart Green Drive will be closed to traffic at 243 Bart Green Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 1.The road will be closed while Johnson City Water and Sewer Services crews complete repairs to existing sewer structures.The closure will be in place from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Emergency traffic will not be able to pass. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Latest Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Needlework Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR