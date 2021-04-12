Bowling has always been a multi-generational leisure sport that been found in Johnson City for well over a hundred years.
We first see bowling lawns advertised as elegant activities for the wealthy and for resort hotels. Here is one of the earliest mentions of bowling in the area in 1873:
“Mr. Easley, the proprietor of Easley’s Springs, is enlarging his croquet grounds and building a Bowling Alley. Rolling at ten pins is a very popular and healthy sport and one that is enjoyable by both ladies and gentleman.” Jonesborough 1873
We see Johnson City Bowling Alley on Market Street, opening around 1902 and Thorton’s around 1916:
“The opening of Thorton Bowling parlors on Spring Street was a most auspicious in every respect. A large attendance of bowlers were present throughout the evening and much interest was manifested in the playing.”
Much effort in the 1940s was put forth to entice a more feminine audience to a previously male-dominated sport:
“Stop by our alleys and just see how the girls have taken to bowling. See what it takes for a fellow to hold some of the Bowling-beauties in check! And when we say ‘Bowling-beauties’ there you have the answer. The girls are going for Bowling because it’s the best beauty-culture sport in America today!” — 1941
Prices per lane at the Johnson City Recreation Center was 10 cents in the afternoons and 15 cents after 6 p.m.
Bob Cox may be reached at bcyesteryear.com.