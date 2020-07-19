BLOUNTVILLE — As a Sullivan County commissioner, Joyce Crosswhite knows how important it is for Sullivan Countians to fill out their census form.
Crosswhite, who represents District 4, is a member of the Count All Neighbors Census Committee, and she said the importance of an accurate census count comes down to representation in Washington, D.C., and how much the county will receive in federal funding for a variety of programs and services.
“The 2020 census will determine: Congressional representation — the number of seats our state will have in the House of Representatives — and who the recipients are of hundreds of billions (of dollars) in federal funding every year. In short, it will provide data that will impact our community for the next decade,” she said.
The latest figures for the state and region show that Tennessee overall has a 61.5% completion rate for filling out the census. Sullivan County’s rate is 64.1%, Kingsport’s is 65.8%, Bristol’s is 62.7% and Johnson City’s is 62.5%.
“The following are just some of the agencies and needs to receive funds in our community with the completion of this once-in-a decade census: schools, hospitals, fire departments, Head Start, Pell Grants, school lunches, adult education, grants for preschool, special education, maintenance and construction of roads and bridges,” Crosswhite said.
“Please remember this is for you, for now and for the future of Sullivan County. The census only takes a few minutes to complete and it will help our community receive the funds we desperately need.”