With temperatures in Johnson City soaring past 90 degrees this week, the Herb Greenlee Splash Pad at the Carver Recreation Center has been a popular place for kids to cool down. This weekend's forecast is for temperatures in the low 80s, but they are expected to be back in the 90s again by the middle of next week.
ON AIR
Most Popular
-
A monthlong sales tax holiday on groceries in Tennessee
-
Johnson City commissioners approve funding for two mural projects; approve budget on final reading
-
Boones Creek Historical Trust celebrates official inauguration of Boones Creek Opry
-
TBI: Man who shot self in Washington County killed woman in Greeneville
-
Rhododendrons in full bloom atop Roan Mountain, 75th Rhododendron Festival this weekend