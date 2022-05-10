The Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested Ronald Johnson, 61, Gray, on Tuesday after finding that Johnson, a registered sex offender, was residing with children.
The Sheriff’s Office said investigators were contacted by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services after a complaint was received alleging that small children were residing at a residence where a registered sex offender lived. Investigators accompanied DCS to an address in Gray and found Johnson there with two small children, along with the children’s mother and father.
Investigators discovered evidence that the children had been residing with Johnson in the home. Johnson was convicted in 1990 of a violent sex crime and is restricted from residing overnight in a residence with minors.
Investigators arrested Johnson at the scene and charged him with violation of the sex offender registry. He was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.