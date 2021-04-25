KINGSPORT — The fourth annual MATE (marine advanced technology education) Appalachian Highlands Underwater Robotics Competition is set for May 1 at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
The winning teams will earn the opportunity to compete in MATE’s 21st annual World Championship ROV (remotely operated vehicle) competition, which will be held in late summer at East Tennessee State University.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, spectator participation will be limited to the observation stands and to groups of 10 people or less. Masks are required for the event and temperature checks will be taken upon entry. The event will go from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The MATE ROV Competition brings together a global community of learners to tackle real-world problems, according to a news release from STREAMWORKS Executive Director Dennis Courtney, the co-coordinator of the regional event.
The aquatic center hosted the world competition in June 2019.
“This year, the competition is challenging the community to tackle problems that impact the entire world,” the release states.
“Plastics clogging our rivers, lakes, waterways, and ocean, from the surface to the bottom of the Mariana Trench. Climate change raising ocean temperatures, affecting the health of coral reefs. Contaminants in our waterways. You can find these scenarios from Pennsylvania to Portugal, Florida to Australia, the Western Pacific to the Mid-Atlantic, and Indianapolis to Indonesia.
“This year the ‘client’ is us — our global community — and the request for proposals (RFP) is simple: design and build a remotely operated vehicle and the necessary sensors and tooling to tackle the real-world problems of plastics in our ocean, climate change’s impact on coral reefs, and the consequences of poor environmental practices on our inland waterways,” the release says.
The competition encourages students from around the Southeast to learn and apply science, technology, engineering and math skills as they develop underwater robots.
Students also are being exposed to business practices as they are tasked with creating mock companies and working together to “manufacture, market and sell” their ROVs.
The following schools and teams are to participate in the competition:
• Lee Stingrays, Lee County School District, Jonesville, Va.
• Blazer Blue Tech, Baconton Community Charter, Baconton, Ga.
• Achelos, Gray
• Robinson Middle School, Kingsport
• R’Matey’s, DB-EXCEL, Kingsport
• Kingsport Technologies, Dobyns-Bennett High School, Kingsport
• Marooned Mariners, Tennessee High, Bristol
• Seal Robotics, Greensboro, N.C.
• Blue Tech Robotics Varsity, Baconton Community Charter, Baconton, Ga.
• SeaGuardians, Johnson City
• MAV Industries, Buchanan County Career & Technology Center, Grundy, Va.
• Sea Cow Robotics, Lanier High School, Atlanta
Ballad Health is the title sponsor.
Marine technology professionals volunteer as judges for the competition, evaluating the students’ ROVs, poster displays and engineering presentations.
The head judge is to be Dr. Steve Wright of Eastman Chemical Company.
The Appalachian Highlands regional is one of 34 regional contests held around the world and managed by the Marine Advanced Technology Education Center.
The Virginia Tech HPS (human powered submarine) will have on static display a submersible and completely operational machine at the regional venue. In addition, the Tech team will work with competitors during a Secret Bonus Mission during the afternoon session.
For more information, contact Courtney at dcourtney@streamworkseducation.org or regional co-coordinator Taylor Burgess at bgccentralappalachia@gmail.com.