Allen Jessee, Lead Pastor, Highlands Fellowship Church; Dr. Bill Greer, President, Milligan University; Dale Fair, Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Tennessee and Carter County Bank; Dr. Donna P. Henry, Chancellor, University of Virginia College at Wise; Dr. Brian Noland, President, East Tennessee State University; Grant Summers, President, Summers-Taylor, Inc.; Jeff Bedard, President/ Chief Executive Officer, Crown Laboratories; Jerry Caldwell, Executive Vice President/General Manager, Bristol Motor Speedway; Joe LaPorte III, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Citizens Bank; John Stewart,President, Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc.; John Tweed,President/Chief Executive Officer, Landair; Dr. John W. Wells, President, Emory & Henry College; Kelly Price, President/Chief Executive Officer, Eastman Credit Union; Mark Costa, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Eastman Chemical Company; Martin Kent, President/Chief Operating Officer, The United Company; Matt Murphy, Lead Pastor, Grace Fellowship Church; Neil Poland,President, Mullican Flooring; Rick Thomason, President, Six Rivers Media, LLC, Publisher, Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press; Steven C. Smith, President/Chief Executive Officer, KVAT Food City; Tom Wennogle, President, ARTAZN, LLC.