Region AHEAD, a group focused on fostering economic development in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, is surveying people in the region about their attitudes towards the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.
Andy Dietrich, one of the group’s organizers, said they hope to learn how best to promote vaccination in the region, answer questions and address the concerns of those in its 18-county service area.
Dietrich said that, by learning what some of the biggest vaccine-related concerns in the region are, “maybe we can change some of our marketing materials to respond to those questions that are asked the most to try and answer them” or direct them to a trusted information source such as the health department.
The survey could be particularly helpful in tipping those on the fence about the vaccine toward vaccinating if their questions and concerns are adequately addressed, Dietrich said, adding that they’re not looking to force people to get vaccinated — just educating people about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy.
“Maybe we can get some of those questions answered that can get you to go get the vaccine,” Dietrich said. The group would be willing to share its findings with other organizations if requested.
Wynne Tyree, chief of the research firm Smarty Pants, which is conducting the survey, said the research is “incredibly important” and could ultimately dictate the creative strategy for public health public service announcements.
“I think that this research will absolutely help give guidance to those stakeholders and decision makers who are trying to figure out the right way in,” Tyree said.
The survey will likely remain open through the weekend, and can be completed at bit.ly/3qtdG7t.