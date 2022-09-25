Red-eyed vireo

Red eyes, readily apparent with a good look through binoculars, provided the inspiration for the common name of the red-eyed vireo, a summer resident in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.

 Hans Toom/Pixabay

The signs of migration are everywhere. Warblers and company have been active the past couple of days. On Labor Day, Sept. 5, I was treated to a visit by three young common yellowthroats (two females and a male) in jewelweed and shrubs just by the front porch. One little female was extremely curious, coming as close to me and the porch as she dared.

A male common yellowthroat sang almost daily from late May to late August, leading me to speculate these three young birds were some of his offspring. In quick order, I also observed a black-and-white warbler, a couple of young chestnut-sided warblers, a couple of gray catbirds and an Empidonax flycatcher that, if pressed, I’d guess was an Acadian.

To share a sighting, ask a question or make a comment, email ahoodedwarbler@aol.com.