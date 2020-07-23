The American Red Cross in Nashville put out a call for disaster response volunteers Thursday, citing anticipated difficulties with volunteer deployment resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and predictions for a busy hurricane and wildfire season ahead.
“The coronavirus pandemic will make it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should an emergency occur. In light of this, the Red Cross is asking you to be ready to help your community,” Joel Sullivan, regional executive with the American Red Cross of Tennessee Region, said.
Sullivan’s request is for Tennesseans to step up and to “train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and answer the call to help if the need arises here in our region.”
Because of the pandemic, the Red Cross is in special need of shelter volunteers. To keep those volunteers and the disaster victims they serve safe from the virus, additional precautions have been put in place and special training developed for Red Cross shelter workers.
Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those in need of shelter in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays aren’t possible, traditional Red Cross shelters will be opened.
Who will be needed
• Volunteers to help with shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks at both associate and supervisory levels.
• Health services workers including licensed doctors, dentists, nurses, nurse practitioners, EMTs and paramedics to assess the shelter residents’ health status, conduct screenings for COVID-19-like illness and other clinical tasks.
• Certified Nursing Assistants, home health aides, student nurses and medical students to assist with daily living activities, personal assistance services, health education and the provision of replacement medications, medical equipment and supplies.
The Red Cross is also looking for established partner organizations to help provide pet sheltering during regional disasters.
Anyone interested may visit redcross.org/volunteertoday, or contact the Tennessee Region Red Cross office at 615-250-4300, or the local Northeast Tennessee chapter of the American Red Cross at 423-863-0200.
More information about Red Cross disaster volunteer needs and training can be found at at redcross.org/Tennessee.
In light of the pandemic, the Red Cross is asking everyone interested in volunteering to review CDC guidelines for people at higher risk, consult their health care provider and follow local COVID-19 guidance.
