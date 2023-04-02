A Cessna C150 landed on Runway 23 without authorization at Tri-Cities Airport on a calm, fair-skies afternoon in December 2004.
The pilot did not acknowledge light gun signals, which are used by air traffic controllers to direct aircraft if radio communications are out on the ground, if the aircraft has no radio, or if communication can’t be established.
The two-seat Cessna, used primarily for training and personal use, exited the runway, taxied back and departed — again without authorization, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.
The plane landed again, and this time was met by airport security, the records state. The pilot, making his second solo cross-country flight, believed he was at Greeneville Municipal Airport and had been communicating on that frequency.
At Tri-Cities Airport, 20 runway incursions have been reported in the past 20 years, according to FAA records examined by the Kingsport Times News.
Of those, 10 involved an aircraft taking off or landing without authorization, most recently on Aug. 16, 2022, when a propeller-driven plane landed on Runway 23 without traffic control clearance. Meantime, a business jet was on the runway getting ready to depart.
Six other incursions involved vehicles, including a fuel truck, the records state.
WHAT ARE INCURSIONS?
An important part of air traffic control is giving directions and orders to pilots and other staff members to keep everything in order. If an order is disobeyed or not heard, that is considered a runway incursion.
“A runway incursion occurs when an aircraft, vehicle, or person enters a runway without authorization and poses a potential collision risk to other aircraft on the same runway,” said Hassan Shahidi, president & CEO of the Flight Safety Foundation.
“In the best-case scenario, a runway incursion may result in a delay or inconvenience for passengers, while in the worst-case scenario, it could lead to a collision, which hasn’t occurred. The majority of runway incursions in the U.S. have not been serious ones, but nevertheless are undesirable and must be eliminated.”
There has been an increased concern about runway safety after the FAA called a special summit last month following recent close-call incidents. The summit took place in McClean, Virginia, making it the first one of its kind since 2009.
“When I called this gathering a few weeks ago, it was because we had seen an uptick in incidents across the aviation system,” said acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen. “In the intervening time, we’ve experienced additional incidents, including events on runways, terminal area ramps — and even unruly passenger incidents that continue to defy logic.”
INCURSIONS AT TRI-CITIES AIRPORT
The three most common types of errors are pilot deviations, operational errors and vehicle or pedestrian deviations.
Incursions are categorized by severity, assigned a letter A-D, with Category A being the most severe. Of the reported incidents, Tri-Cities has dealt only with Category C and Category D incursions.
“The vast majority of runway incursions are not serious occurrences,” explained Tammy Jones, an FAA spokesperson, via email. “However, reducing the risk of them occurring remains one of the FAA’s highest safety priorities and is a shared responsibility that encompasses pilots, air traffic controllers and airport vehicle drivers.”
Depending on the incursion and its severity, the airport handles each situation immediately but differently.
“Any time there is an incursion of any type, the air traffic control people make a record of that, and they report it up to their safety and security offices,” Tri-Cities Airport Executive Director Gene Cossey said. “Those safety offices will assign an investigation to it.”
According to the FAA, airports with an FAA-controlled tower are required to hold at least one Runway Safety Action Team meeting each year. These meetings include air traffic controllers, pilots and vehicle drivers to ensure everyone is on the same page.
“The direct dialogue at these meetings is key to identifying measures to prevent runway incursions, and pilots who attend them become more aware of the incursion risks,” according to Jones.
TYPES OF INCURSIONS
Pilot deviations are the most common and will be reported to the Flight Standards District Office. Vehicle or pedestrian deviations are reported to the airport safety office and are independently investigated by the airport as soon as they are reported. Cossey said investigators address the five W’s and one H: who, what, when, where, why and how, and try to make sure the incident won’t happen again.
Cossey mentioned the airport has many proactive policies in place through training and security controls that help limit the number of incursions. All employees are required to participate in annual training to go over FAA rules and regulations. At the yearly Local Runway Action Safety Team meetings, the team reviews significant incursions that occurred over the past year and look ahead to other potential issues like runway construction.
Since Cossey started his job at Tri-Cities Airport in January 2019, only five incursions have taken place there. He attributed this number partly to the size of the airport itself.
“We’re a very busy airport for our size, but when you compare an airport our size to say a Nashville size, or Atlanta size or [John F. Kennedy International Airport] size, obviously we’re going to have less incidents because we have less operations,” Cossey said.
“It’s a rule of numbers where we have less operations going on, we’re going to have less incidents going on.”