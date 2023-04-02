DSC_0516.jpg
allison winters/Kingsport Times News

A Cessna C150 landed on Runway 23 without authorization at Tri-Cities Airport on a calm, fair-skies afternoon in December 2004.

The pilot did not acknowledge light gun signals, which are used by air traffic controllers to direct aircraft if radio communications are out on the ground, if the aircraft has no radio, or if communication can’t be established.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you