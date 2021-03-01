The game of basketball hasn’t changed much from its early days. Players from bygone eras would undoubtedly recognize the sport. Just under 100 years ago, Science Hill was just starting their varsity teams.
Science Hill’s first basketball squad made up entirely of girls had a successful record for the 1921-1922 season. In offensive play, the girls averaged 15.5 points a game over 16 games, while their opponents settled for a 10-point average.
According to a Johnson City Press article, Science Hill’s 1921-22 men’s basketball team posted a win-loss record of 5-6 while averaging 17.5 points per game in their second season of play.
For its second season, the Hilltoppers turned to Dan Wexler, former UT basketball player and founder of Free Service Tire Company. The first few games were played at the old Armory Hall and eventually the teams moved to ETSU.
Challenges of playing basketball in 1921 include travel and non-uniformity of court dimensions. “When we played at various schools we would have to make numerous adjustments because each court was different in length and the height of the goal would vary from school to school” said Dan Wexler.
Travel was also very different than today. When playing road games in Kingsport, teams would leave Friday morning by train. After the game, they would spend the night and return on Saturday by train as well.
Visit Bob Cox at bcyesteryear.com.