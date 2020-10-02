bcampbell@johnsoncitypress.com
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security has issued more than 900,000 REAL IDs to residents, but there’s still time to get yours even though the original deadline has passed.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, federal officials pushed the deadline out to Oct. 1. 2021.
One of the biggest questions people have is whether they need one or not.
“Anyone that will fly in the United States, visit nuclear facilities or certain federal buildings must have a Real ID. Valid U.S. passports and/or military IDs will work in place of a Real ID,” Wes Moster, Director of Communications for the department said.
The new identification card is needed to:
• enter certain federal buildings
• nuclear facilities
• military bases
• board commercial flights within the United States.
“The REAL ID Act of 2005 establishes minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards,” Wes Moster, Director of Communications for the department said.
How to apply
To apply for a REAL ID, Tennesseans must provide one proof of citizenship or legal presence, one proof of their full Social Security number, and two proofs of Tennessee residency along with documentation to support any name change from a proof of citizenship document.
“We ask that customers please be patient and aware that the Driver Services Centers are following all recommended CDC and state health guidelines/procedures, practicing social distancing and wearing proper PPE, all while disinfecting workstations on a frequent basis,” Moster said. “Only 10 customers are being allowed inside a Driver Services Center at a time to limit possible COVID-19 exposure.” Lunch breaks are staggered throughout the day to allow employees to eat but also continue to serve customers at the same time.
To improve efficiency at self-serve kiosks, the department has expanded the services available.
New services available at self-service kiosks include:
- Renew a handgun carry permit. Enhanced only;
- Order a duplicate handgun carry permit. Enhanced, lifetime, and concealed carry;
- Upgrade to a lifetime handgun carry permit;
- Pay full reinstatement fees. Partial payment plan fees are not accepted at self-service kiosks;
- Reissue driving privilege after reinstating. If customer has an ID, he/she must visit a Driver Services Center for re-issuance of the driver license;
- Add emergency contacts.
Other services available include:
- Renew driver license or ID;
- Order a duplicate driver license or ID;
- Change address;
- Voter registration;
- Advance a Graduated Driver License.
“We have seen great success with our appointments and E-Tickets system that has been rolled out state-wide,” Moster said. “We encourage customers to take advantage of it to make their visit more efficient and quicker.”
Customers can also view live wait times at all Driver Services Centers in real-time. To view live wait times, make appointments, E-tickets and to access the e-Portal where customers can take care of many transactions online rather than visiting a Driver Services Center, visit https://www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html.
Cost
A REAL ID costs the same as a standard credential. However, if you wish to obtain a REAL ID outside of your renewal period, there will be a duplicate charge of $8-12.
People who don’t want a REAL ID will receive a standard credential indicated by “Not for REAL ID Act Purposes” on the front of the credential. Your current or standard credential will continue to be accepted for general identification purposes such as driving, purchasing alcohol or tobacco products, applying for federal benefits, voting, and access to hospitals, banks, post offices and federal courts.
Documents needed
You will need to present the following documents when applying for a REAL ID:
One document as proof of U.S. citizenship or legal presence;
- Proof to establish citizenship or legal presence;
- U.S. birth certificate from State Office of Vital Statistics or equivalent with a raised and/or color seal (valid);
- Unexpired U.S. passport or passport card, U.S. certificate or consular report of birth abroad (valid);
- Unexpired Permanent Resident Card issued by DHS or INS (I-551) (FS-240, DS-1350 or FS-545) These documents must show the applicant’s legal name and full date of birth.;
- Unexpired Employment Authorization Document issued by DHS (I-766 or I-688B);
- Unexpired foreign passport with valid U.S. visa and approved I-94 form Certificate of Naturalization issued by DHS (N-550, Certificate of Citizenship issued by DHS (N-560 or N-570, or N-578) N-561);
- Proof of your full Social Security number; one document showing proof of Social Security number;
- W-2 form within the last 12 months;
- 1099 form within the last 12 months;
- Social Security card;
• Two documents to show proof of Tennessee residency;
- Home utility bill within past four months, i.e. gas, electric, water from different providers. Online bills must have URL address displayed;
- Current Tennessee vehicle registration or certificate of title. You may use one but not both;
- Current Tennessee Voter Registration card;
- IRS tax return within last 12 months;
- Bank statement within past four months;
- Payroll check stub within past four months;
- Current rental/mortgage contract or receipt, including deed of sale for property; handwritten rental contracts or agreements must be notarized Current homeowner or renter insurance policy.
- Current automobile, life or health insurance policy These documents must show the applicant’s name and physical address;
- Receipt for personal property or real estate taxes paid within the previous year;
- Installment loans, such as automobile, student loan, bank loans;
- Current employer verification of resident address or letter from employer as long as it is on company letterhead with original signature; if employer does not have letterhead, then signature of employer must be notarized.
- Current Driver License or ID or Handgun Carry Permit issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety to a parent, legal guardian or spouse of the applicant;
- Applicant’s Driver License, ID or Handgun Carry Permit issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety.