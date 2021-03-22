The 8th annual Lions Club Turtle Derby was held Oct. 9, 1959, at East Tennessee State University’s gymnasium.
If you were never able to attend the many derbies since 1948, then you have missed out. Each turtle was sponsored by a local business and released to see which could cross the finish line first.
The earliest Johnson City Turtle Derbies were held at the Science Hill High School gymnasium before moving to Cardinal Park in the early 1950s. In 1957, the event was moved to the ETSU gymnasium where it stayed for many years.
Clever names were given to each turtle by the local sponsor: Over-Nite by the John Sevier Hotel; Rambling Wreck by Miller & Keezel Paint & Body Shop; Buttermilk by Foremost Daries; Bowling Ball by Nance Lanes; and Dairy Queen by, well, Dairy Queen.
“Arch Nickell, Turtle Derby chairman, said 142 turtles have been purchased by local sponsors and he predicted about 4,000 persons will attend the event.” This number was almost double from 1958’s race of only 76 turtles.
Fortunately, local past turtle derbies did not replicate the actual turtle races of the early 20th century. The Kansas City Star reported seven large turtles being actually ridden by children by enticing the turtles with cabbage on a stick.
The 1959 edition raised over $3,000 for vision health by purchasing a “sight testing machine.” Also, medicines were purchased for a 6-year-old child who was in danger of losing her sight.
Although, the Lions Club continues to fund raise money to promote vision health, they have long ago switched to mechanical turtles for racing.
Reach Bob Cox at bcyesteryear.com.