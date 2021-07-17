KINGSPORT — Life just got a lot busier for Model City resident Beth Morrell: Her dog, Baby, gave birth to 19 babies of her own on the Fourth of July.
This is the first litter for the American Staffordshire terrier/pit bull mix, and she’s handling motherhood like a champ.
“Baby is a terrific mother,” said Donnie Morgan, a relative of Morrell. “[She] is a very loving and protective mommy.”
Only 14 of the litter survived, but the remaining pups are as chipper as ever.
“All are healthy and doing well,” said Morgan. “Not so sure about the sanity of everyone trying to take care of so many puppies!” he joked.
A week after birth, the puppies have begun to open their eyes and are eager to explore the world around them.
“They are very vocal. Quite squirmy and very curious,” Morgan noted.
None of the puppies have been given names yet. Morrell looks forward to finding loving homes for them once they are old enough to be adopted.