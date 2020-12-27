Growing up on a small farm in Southwest Virginia gave me an appreciation for nature. I stayed outside a lot, exploring the forests and the higher regions of our property on Cleveland Mountain.
Even as a young child, I can remember the feelings of peace and fascination being in the woods provided for me. So it’s probably no surprise that protecting the environment and our public spaces has become important to me as an adult.
It’s one reason I write these articles. It’s also a reason I’ve been blogging on our local hiking trails for almost 15 years, while taking and sharing photographs of the wonderful places I’m fortunate enough to visit.
Throughout that time, I have figured that if I could get a few more folks interested in the outdoors and having positive experiences in nature, then maybe they would ultimately engage in more pro-environmental activities. Maybe those people would gain more outdoor awareness and help to protect our beautiful public lands.
If I’ve made just a small difference in that endeavor over the past few years, then mission accomplished. But it seems the job of getting additional people outside these days is far less significant than it used to be.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, our parks, national forests and hiking trails are much busier than usual. Reports are coming out that cycling, running and hiking are the big post-coronavirus winners in new activities Americans are pursuing.
If you’ve tried to find a parking spot at a popular hiking trailhead this year, then this is not a revelation to you. The outdoors is now swarming with people.
So that should please me, correct?
Well, not completely.
My hiking partner has joked a lot with me lately. “Are you sure you want to write an article about this trail?” she said. “It’s one of your favorites, and you might make it more popular and ruin it.”
We laugh about this often, but the truth of the matter is that the influx of people comes with a cost to our local trails and forests. Yes, we’re hopeful there is more general constructive awareness with more people exploring the outdoors. And we surely have more blossoming stewards of the environment. But there are also many more undesirable consequences with the added numbers of people.
We have seen vast increases in amounts of trash and vandalism. And we have witnessed other unethical practices such as abandoning campsites, building fire rings where there used to be none, and “cutting” trails that could increase erosion or harm ecosystems.
A couple of weeks ago, we hiked down into a secluded portion of the Laurel Fork Gorge to a small, beautiful, and lesser-known waterfall. You would normally think an out-of-the-way area like this is exempt from vandalism.
Nevertheless, we discovered graffiti spray- painted all over the large rock outcropping next to the waterfall. A week later, we experienced the same disappointment of graffiti on large rocks in the Doe River Gorge.
So what can we do to help minimize these problems?
Follow Leave No Trace Principles
Leave No Trace is a set of seven principles of outdoor ethics to assist us in enjoying and reducing our impact on natural spaces. Even the most experienced hikers and backpackers should review these principles from time to time as reminders of what is ethical and what is not. I believe most people don’t intend to harm nature, but there may be a few things that some simply overlook, or take for granted.
These principles go in-depth on many backcountry issues, and this should be your primary source for understanding the best practices in our public lands. If you’re a hiker, or play outdoors in any capacity, please go to LNT.org to learn or to give yourself a refresher of these principles.
Here are a few more everyday tips that can help reduce impact when heading out for a hike:
Tip 1: Reducing damage to trails — If the trails are muddy, or overcrowded on the day of your hike, considering going to a Rails to Trails path instead. One of my favorites is the Guest River Gorge near Coeburn, Virginia. You’ll find seclusion on this trail, and the gravel-covered double-track is not as susceptible to damage and erosion.
If you find yourself hiking on muddy trails, avoid walking outside of the main pathway as much as possible. And never make shortcuts between switchback trails. By practicing this, you will do your part to reduce erosion.
Tip 2: Assisting with trash and litter — Carrying out all of your food and trash is covered in Leave No Trace principles, but a particular mistake is people tossing banana peels, apple cores, etc. into the forest under the assumption they are biodegradable so no harm is done. However, this is not only unsightly for other hikers, but it can have adverse implications to wildlife. Pack it in, pack it out.
Our trails are also witnessing increased litter—especially at trailhead parking lots. It’s not much fun picking up someone else’s garbage, but it can be rewarding to make such an immediate impact to the beauty of nature. Carry a trash bag and some nitrile gloves in your day-pack, and spend a couple of minutes cleaning up an area. You’ll set a great example to other hikers.
Tip 3: Support our local volunteers (or become one!) — Did you know that the entire 135 miles of Appalachian Trail in our region, along with many other local trails, are maintained by volunteers from the Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club? These wonderful folks clear fallen trees, build structures such as rock steps, paint blazes on trees so we won’t get lost, remove trash, create water-bars for erosion control and additional jobs that allow all of us to more safely enjoy the Appalachian Trail.
You can support this organization (and/or be a trail maintainer) by becoming an affiliate member for only $10 per year. If you’re an avid hiker, this would be a great New Year’s Resolution in order to give something back to the trail systems that you enjoy in our region. Visit TEHCC.org to learn more.
At the end of the day, it’s quite simple:
The only things you should take from nature are photographs and the only thing you should leave is your footprints.