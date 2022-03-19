With the Appalachian Producers Cooperative requesting $2 million from Washington County to help it establish a regional meat processing center, the Press asked Lexy Close, program director of the Appalachian RC&D Council, and her colleagues with the cooperative to answer some key questions involving the operation of the facility.
We will continue this Q&A on Monday with questions on the project’s cost, environmental impact and benefits of the meat processing center to the area.
Why is a regional meat processing center needed?
There is a critical lack of processing capacity in our region currently. Local farmers must book appointments 12 to 18 months out, sometimes for livestock that haven’t even been born yet, or travel hundreds of miles out of state to find facilities with openings.
The COVID-19 pandemic revealed deep vulnerabilities in our national food system that have resulted in shortages and increased prices. Local farmers would love to supply local families with meat, but they cannot get their livestock processed to meet the demand.
What is the Appalachian Producers Cooperative and how will it operate this facility?
The Appalachian Producers Cooperative is the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in over 50 years. It will be owned and managed by the farmers who use its services.
All voting members of the co-op must be active farmers who process livestock in the facility. Like all co-ops, profits from operations will be distributed among the members through a patronage system based on an individual member’s annual usage of the facility.
However, farmers will not have to be members to access processing services if they do not wish to join.
Why can’t this need be filled by the private sector?
A cooperative is a business that operates in the area between a traditional profit-driven corporation and a mission-driven non-profit organization.
The cooperative will exist to provide high quality services to its members at affordable prices, with any profits accrued getting distributed to its member-owners.
Cooperatives are often created for the purpose of providing services to communities to fill gaps where there is a need.
Where will this facility be located?
We are working to secure a piece of property near the Jonesborough Flea Market in Telford. When things are finalized, we’ll make an announcement with more details.
How will the meat processing center impact traffic in the area surrounding the facility?
The cooperative anticipates very little impact on traffic on U.S. Highway 11E. It will process 25-30 head of livestock per day, which will equate to five to 10 farm trucks with cattle trailers coming to the facility for an early morning appointment time.
The facility will employ a staff of 20 to 25 employees.
The cooperative is planning to have a small retail area for fresh meat sales, so a few vehicles will be coming in and out of the facility during the daytime retail hours.
How will this facility be different from what we normally think of a meatpacking plant or slaughterhouse?
It will be a modern, state-of-the-art facility. Many existing processors were constructed decades ago and a lot has changed about equipment and efficiency since then.
U.S. Department of Agriculture standards for sanitation, food safety and waste removal have also strengthened significantly over the decades as well. This plant will emphasize food safety, product traceability, worker safety and humane handling of livestock.
Will there be noise from the animals or sounds of gunshots coming from the facility?
Firearms will not be used at the facility and other noises will be minimized as much as possible. Loud noises cause stress to livestock.
Stress hormones can decrease the quality of meat produced, so modern facilities do all they can to create a stress-free environment for livestock.
The holding pens will be designed using principles developed by animal scientist Temple Grandin and the facility will seek third party certification for humane handling.
Livestock will be delivered daily by appointment only and under most circumstances will not be held overnight at the facility.
How does the cooperative plan to contain the smell from the animals and the chemicals that might be used in the processing?
Bad odors are the result of mishandling of waste products that are allowed to go rancid. This facility will be USDA inspected, which requires a management plan for the proper disposal of all waste products.
The cooperative will contract with a local rendering company to pick up waste products from the facility two to three times per week. While at the facility, the waste will be held in sealed barrels and kept in a refrigerated storage room.
There will be no opportunity for waste to go rancid and smell. The only chemicals used at the facility will be for cleaning and sanitation purposes and will be stored and handled appropriately.