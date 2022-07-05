ELIZABETHTON — Project Move, the organization that brought Evenings on Elk to Downtown Elizabethton is making Thursdays special with the help of several food trucks and its newest project in the works is to honor various community servants.
Project Move spokeswoman Chasity Thompson said “this whole month Project Move is dedicated to giving back to community leaders. This Thursday, July 7, will be dedicated to teachers.” Thompson said several businesses are joining forces to honor the teachers. “Northeast Community Credit Union, Elizabethton River Riders, Cardinal Kitchen, Pioneer Cosmetic Company, Sweet Addictions and Salon Honey will be giving freebies and special discounts. Food trucks will also offer specials and freebies as well.
The Thursday rally of food trucks is another project of Project Move. She said the trucks are being staged on the otherwise empty lot at 420 E. E St., where old bus station was once located. With the help of the food trucks, she said Thursdays are now “the Open Air Market Truck & Trade, a social street food truck park and artisan hub.”
Thompson said each Thursday eight food trucks, numerous market vendors, live music and free water activities for children. She said the food trucks include: Los Pollitos Locos; Lobster Dogs; Hound Dogs; Trucky Cheese; Nacho Average Food Truck; Dips; Southern Cross and Sideshow Station. There will also be market vendors and music provided by Some Old Friends.