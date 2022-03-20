Construction on what will be the Washington County School System’s newest school is progressing in Jonesborough.
The Jonesborough K-8 school, which is located on a 48-acre tract located at 720 N. Cherokee St., is a first-of-its-kind lease-purchase agreement with the town of Jonesborough and the Washington County Commission.
The $42.75 million project is being financed by a loan granted to the town through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Communities Facilities Loan Program.
Burwil Construction is serving as primary contractor for the project.
Jonesborough, which is overseeing the school construction project, was able to secure that loan as a result of a pledge by Washington County to retire the debt by paying lease payments to the town for the facility. The County Commission originally approved the school deal with Jonesborough in October 2020.
A year later, county commissioners approved a new financing option for the Jonesborough K-8 school that budget officials said would save county taxpayers $5.58 million in interest payments.
Washington County leaders say a lower interest rate for the loan will raise its annual lease payments to Jonesborough, but allow the county to retire the debt a decade sooner than originally projected.
Commissioners voted on Nov. 22, 2021, to accept a plan by Raymond James & Associates to shorten the loan period to 28 years. County Mayor Joe Grandy said this option locked in the loan’s annual interest rate at 2.125%.
This will increase the county’s annual lease payment to the town to retire the loan to $2,027,097 a year. That also means the projected debt service will be $56,758,705.
“We’re looking at $386,459 of additional spending each year to shorten the loan term by 10 years,” Grandy told commissioners. “That’s an achievable goal for Washington County.”
The new financing terms came as a result of commissioners approving revisions to the lease-to-own agreement earlier in 2021.
That was when town leaders informed Washington County officials and members of the county Board of Education the project would cost $10 million more than originally estimated.
Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said construction costs and a shortage of building materials had driven up the project’s price tag to $42,750,000. As part of the amended agreement, the county agreed to commit another $464,050 yearly to cover the added costs over the term of the loan.
The amended Jonesborough school funding deal did not impact an interlocal agreement county commissioners reached with Johnson City in 2020 calling for the county to allocate $500,000 annually to city schools over a 25-year period to help fund its school capital needs.
Washington County commissioners, Board of Education members and Jonesborough town officials held a groundbreaking for the new Jonesborough school on Nov. 9, 2021.
Students from Jonesborough Elementary School were on hand to shovel dirt for photographers at the ceremony.
Kerrie Aistrop, a parent and advocate for the new Jonesborough school, said the groundbreaking event was something that she and other parents of the town’s students have long waited for.
“We’ve had to overcome many hurdles, but the passion and hard work of this community made this possible,” she told the Press. “I also want to thank the town, the county’s school board members and county commissioners for thinking outside the box.”
Aistrop said she and other parents calling for the construction of a new school in Jonesborough spent many years attending government meetings and lobbying their elected officials to make the project a reality.
“It was worth it,” Aistrop said. “We did it for the students. They are our county’s future.”