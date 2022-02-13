KINGSPORT — A Powerball player in Kingsport won $150,000 in Saturday’s drawing.
The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Because the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 3, the prize of $50,000 was tripled to $150,000.
The $150,000 winning ticket was purchased at Roadrunner, 120 E. Stone Drive.
No additional information about the winner will be available until the prize is claimed.
The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $183 million, and the next drawing is Monday.