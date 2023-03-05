Ponder Auto Repair owner Brian Ponder says owners are holding onto their cars longer these days. “Before COVID, it was about right at 11 years they would keep their cars before they would trade them. Now we’re seeing closer to 14½ years.”
Ponder Auto Repair has seen several new trends pop up over the last year that have continued into 2023.
Some of those trends include owners holding onto their cars for longer, continued shipping and distribution issues and the growing popularity of electric vehicles, according to owner Brian Ponder.
“We’ve noticed that people are holding onto their cars longer,” Ponder said. “Before COVID, it was about right at 11 years they would keep their cars before they would trade them. Now we’re seeing closer to 14½ years.”
Older cars means the auto shop has seen an increase in the average ticket price per car repair, and while this trend means business is booming, it also increases issues with getting the parts they need.
“Our biggest hindrance right now is we’re having a problem with some materials. Sometimes we have battery shortages. We’re still experiencing computer module processor shortages from just about all manufacturers, and it’s been extremely hard to get some cars, like Ford products and some Chrysler products,” Ponder said. “Getting computers, there’s always a 45-day wait or some as much as a six-month wait on a computer for a vehicle. So, it’s really kind of hampered our productivity on some of these vehicles because we can’t get the products to repair them.”
Along with distribution issues, Ponder wants the public to be aware that our community may not be conducive to electric vehicles yet.
“We don’t have the infrastructure to do 100% electric cars,” he said. “If you’re in a city environment where maybe it’s set up a little bit more for charging stations, like a bigger city, it might be advantageous, but right now in our area I don’t see it being a win-win for a consumer to spend that kind of money.”
Instead, Ponder suggests a hybrid model for consumers who may be concerned about the environment and want to find an alternative. He owns three hybrid vehicles himself, and said he has yet to have any issues with them.
Ponder also pointed out that, much like several other industries nationwide, they are experiencing a staffing shortage.
“There’s probably about 150,000 at least nationwide shortage of mechanics, people aren’t getting into this field,” he said. “It’s a very lucrative business. If you hang into it for about four to five years, you’ll make six figures as a mechanic. So, it’s a very good business to get into, but it comes with four or five years of a learning curve.”
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.