Brian Ponder

Ponder Auto Repair owner Brian Ponder says owners are holding onto their cars longer these days. “Before COVID, it was about right at 11 years they would keep their cars before they would trade them. Now we’re seeing closer to 14½ years.”

 ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press

Ponder Auto Repair has seen several new trends pop up over the last year that have continued into 2023.

Some of those trends include owners holding onto their cars for longer, continued shipping and distribution issues and the growing popularity of electric vehicles, according to owner Brian Ponder.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

