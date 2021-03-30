Long before we had Martha Stewart, we had Polly Cramer of "Polly's Pointers" and "Polly's Quiz" to give us home advice. Polly started writing home décor articles back in the 1940s while Johnson City residents started reading her tips in the paper in 1961.
Here are a few interesting Polly's Pointers from years ago …
• 1962 — Carry a salt shaker filled with cream of tartar in the car glove compartment so that in rainy weather you can sprinkle it on the windshield to remove any greasy film the wipers do not remove.
• 1969 — Spread wet burlap sacks over icy steps and walks. The sacks will freeze to the surface and it will be skid proof without adding sand or salt.
• 1965 — To save so much running up and down stairs we needed a downstairs crib for the new baby. We took an old but sturdy card table and cut about one-third off of each of the four legs. This was set inside a playpen and then a piece of fiberboard was put on top of the table. Next a soft pad was put on top and we have a safe place for baby which saves mother's back, too.
• 1968 — To comb or set your wig or hairpiece, you will find the handle to a regular, short-handled sink plunger fits nicely in the hold of the wig form. Moisten the rim of the plunger and put on a flat surface where the such holds it tightly. Fasten the wig on the form loosely and you can turn it around as you work.
• 1959 — Dear Polly, What should I do with the woodwork in my bedroom and my son's bedroom? Woodwork is dark varnish. Should I paint or refinish it? My room has gray tweed wallpaper with a touch of pink. Dear Undecided: Please, out with the varnish! It can turn any room in ta Charles Addams horror chamber. Paint that varnished woodwork and the doors the same shade of gray as your wallpaper.
"Mrs. Cramer never really planned to become a nationally syndicated columnist. It was only when she wanted something to do after her children had entered school that she offered to write a home-decorating column for the Cincinnati Post. The newspaper agreed to give her a try and she has been writing columns — first on decorating, then on homemaking — ever since.
"Polly will award a bright new silver dollar to anyone who sends her an original homemaking idea which she selects for Polly's Pointers."
Polly Cramer retired from the advice business in 1981 after "decades of helping tens of thousands of newspaper readers remove lipstick stains from white collars, chop onions without tears and otherwise save money around the house."