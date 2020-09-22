Johnson City police arrested a man early Saturday morning after finding him naked in the street after he allegedly broke an apartment window downtown.
Jackie Baldwin was arrested and charged with misdemeanor vandalism and public drunkenness, according to a police report.
Police responded to 403 S. Roan St. around 2:11 a.m. and found a man, later identified as Baldwin, standing in the road naked. The report stated he smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet and had minor cuts on his right hand.
Baldwin was treated at the scene.
A resident told police Baldwin was pulling on her door knob, then punched out a window before running into the street.
Baldwin was being held in the Washington County Detention Center.