CHURCH HILL — Police say a Johnson City man accused of firing gunshots into a Church Hill home later called the victim and stated on speaker phone in the presence of police “there will be war now” and “blood in the streets.”
According to police, Isaiah Jose Nieves, 19, 100 Milligan View Road, Johnson City, fired four or five shots from a .380 caliber handgun into a house on Lloyd’s Chapel Road on the night of April 6 following an altercation with a 17-year-old male who resides there.
At the time of the shooting, the residence was occupied by four people, including an infant, and Nieves had been wanted much of last week on four counts of felony reckless endangerment.
Shortly after Church Hill police posted a wanted poster on Twitter on Friday evening, Nieves’s mother brought him to the Church Hill police station to turn himself in.
Church Hill Police Chief Chad Mosley told the Times News on Monday that the motive for the shooting was a dispute over a drug transaction with a 17-year-old male at the residence.
According to a report filed by Church Hill Police Department Detective Kevin Grigsby, on April 6 around 10:16 p.m. the couple who reside at the residence on Lloyd’s Chapel Road were awakened by a disturbance inside their residence.
The couple told Grigsby that Nieves was involved in an altercation with the wife’s 17-year-old brother, who lives with the couple.
“(Nieves) walked out of the home and got into a black car sitting in the driveway and drove away,” Grigsby said. “Moments later, all the occupants of the home reported hearing gunshots and glass breaking. (The husband) observed several areas of the home that had been damaged by the gunfire, as well as spent .380 shell casings in the roadway.”
Grigsby wrote in his report that after CHPD officers Chad Gillenwater and Kathryn Metcalf arrived at the residence, Nieves called the wife’s cell phone and began making verbal threats to her and her brother over money he claimed was owed to him.
According to the report, officers heard Nieves say over the phone, “There will be war now”; “tonight was only the beginning”; and there was going to be “blood in the streets.”
Nieves was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court and was being held in jail on $10,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing set for May 17.