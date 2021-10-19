A Johnson City man was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals in connection with a cat that was found dead in a funeral home parking lot in April.
According to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department, Deamion R. Davis, of Baxter Street, was taken into custody. He was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.
Police said the cat was found dead in the funeral home's parking lot with it legs bound with tape. A bloody screwdriver was found by its body. The cat appeared to have been stabbed and run over by a vehicle.
Davis was identified as a person of interest following an investigation, the release said. Forensic evidence was identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's laboratory that led to Davis' arrest.
Davis is scheduled to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court on Wednesday at 10 a.m.