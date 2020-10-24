ERWIN - Phyllis Smith, age 80 of Erwin, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was blessed by having nearly her entire family by her side when she passed.
Phyllis was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and in fact, was part of a family that covered five generations. In combination with of the love for her family, Phyllis enjoyed her dog, Maggie, fishing, flowers and being outdoors in general.
She was preceded in death by two of her sons Jim and Michael Smith; three brothers and three sisters.
Those left behind who love her and will miss her everyday include her children: Donna Gaede and husband, Jason, Ronnie Smith and wife, Teresa, Kathy Gates, Bobby Smith, and Buddy Smith; her grandchildren: Scott & Travis Smith, Misty Honeycutt & Dustin Gates, Nikki Cooley & Rebecca Smith, and Austin & Haley Smith; great grandchildren: Tristan Smith (who she lovingly raised), Makayla Douglas and husband, Logan & baby Will, Dalton & Brailynn Gates, Skylar Nelson, Bryonna Price & Ethan Lewis, Cameron & Kyleigh Smith, Aliyah Vinson & baby Kade, Daylan Cooley, and Alexia, Amaya, Akira & Chase Smith; one sister, Wanda Metcalf; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
A graveside service to honor the life of Phyllis will be held following the visitation at 2:30 PM under the Portico of the Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum. Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 2:00 PM Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
