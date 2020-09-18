On Saturday night, cellphone video posted to social media showed a white Ford Expedition accelerating into two demonstrators who were standing in a crosswalk in front of the vehicle near the intersection of West State of Franklin Road and Spring Street in Johnson City. According to protesters and police, the vehicle, driven by Jared Lafer of Bakersville, NC, then left the scene.
After appearing in court to deliver an aggravated assault charge at Lafer’s arraignment, District Attorney General Ken Baldwin said Thursday he had received more than a dozen calls from people about the charge, which is dividing residents in the area.
“It’s both sides,” Baldwin said.
The aggravated assault charge against Lafer is a class B felony that carries 8-12 years for someone with no criminal history. Many have questioned why police didn’t charge Lafer with leaving the scene, attempted manslaughter and other seemingly more appropriate crimes.
Baldwin said the problem lies with Tennessee state law, which makes aggravated assault a higher class felony than attempted voluntary manslaughter and even attempted second-degree murder. He said he had received about 15 emails and phone calls on the case, with about half calling for more serious charges and about half saying Lafer’s actions were justified.
While that may not seem to be many, Baldwin said outside of an animal cruelty case, he rarely gets calls from the public. We’ll keep you up to date with the case as it moves forward.
Northeast Tennessee’s novel coronavirus-related death toll increased by five on Thursday, increasing the total deaths since Monday to 12. Last week, the region reported a record 28 deaths.
The five new COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday bring the region’s total to 140, with Greene County reporting the most — 34. Only one other county, Sullivan, has more than 30 deaths. Washington County (28) has seen its death toll more than double since the beginning of the month and has the third most deaths in the region.
The 47 new cases reported on Thursday dropped from Tuesday and Wednesday when the region reported 89 on both days. As a result, the average number of new cases per day since Monday tumbled from 103.6 to 89.5. That is still an increase over last week (56.6), but a decrease from the week prior. Washington (+15), Sullivan (+11) and Greene (+11) counties were the only ones to report a double-digit increase in cases. Hancock County was the only county to not report any new cases.
Washington County still has the most active cases with 210, followed by Johnson (170) and Sullivan (139).
Northeast Tennessee counties reported six new cases in the 5-18 age range on Thursday: Two each in Johnson and Washington counties and one each in Greene and Sullivan counties. Washington County continues to pace the region with 225 cases in the age group, 72 more than Sullivan County.
On Thursday, East Tennessee State University Men’s Head Basketball Coach Jason Shay announced the entire team was in quarantine after two people connected with the program tested positive last week.
Following a unanimous vote by the Board of Education on Thursday, students who are attending classroom instruction in the Carter County School System will be going to school twice as much.
Students will now attend school Mondays through Thursdays, with “virtual Fridays” where students will study from their homes. This change is for all students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade who have chosen the attendance plan in which they go to their classrooms.
Previously, students had been attending school two days a week.