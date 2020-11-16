Railroad history buffs and officials with the town of Unicoi gathered Monday morning to cut a ribbon on the newly restored Clinchfield Railroad Caboose 1111. For outgoing mayor Johnny Lynch, pictured cutting the ribbon, it was the last official task in his 25 years of service. Surrounded by officials from local railroad museums and regional chapters of the National Historic Railroad Association, Lynch said, “This is our heritage.”
Town of Unicoi cuts ribbon on restored caboose
