ERWIN — Being a sheriff’s deputy in a rural mountain county comes with its share of unusual duties.
“You could end up chasing cattle, horses, pigs and goats,” Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley posted Wednesday on Facebook. “This morning was a little bit different! We had a bear stuck in a dumpster at the Limestone Cove Dump Station."
The sheriff said the bear had been making nightly visits to the dumpster for a an easy meal, and when it was half full, he had no problem getting out. Waste Management had emptied the dumpster before the bear’s latest visit, though.
“Old Slew Foot jumped in, but couldn’t get back out,” Hensley wrote in the post. “Deputies tried everything to get him out, but he was so exhausted.
“They had to get Waste Management to bring a truck and tilted the dumpster so he could be freed,” the sheriff wrote.
The bear wasted no time leaving the dump station.