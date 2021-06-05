ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Cyclones football team celebrated “ring night” at Citizens Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with a good-sized crowd cheering them on as they were presented their championship rings for winning back-to-back Class 4A state championships. The rings were presented individually as each player was announced by player number.
Seniors on the team are the winningest class in Elizabethton High School history, with a 49-5 record and back-to-back state titles. The Cyclones’ 30-game winning streak remains intact.